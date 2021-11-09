2K acquires and rebrands Elite3D

2K has announced its acquisition of Elite3D, folding it into the publisher’s existing 31st Union development label under a second office. The news comes via today’s press release, during which we also learn that the Valencia-based artwork studio is forming another publishing location to assist with 2K’s Global Services division. 2K has also acquired Turia Games, a development studio co-owned by Elite3D.

31st Union, a team formed in 2019 and headed by former Dead Space director Michael Condrey, is currently working on an unannounced AAA title. The acquisition of Elite3D should help speed up development. On the other end of this deal, the studio’s new publishing location is aimed at expanding the “worldwide footprint” of 2K’s Global Services division. They will assist 2K’s internal team with supporting unannounced titles as well as established franchises, working with various aspects of development and marketing ranging from user research and project management to animation and motion capture.

If you’re unfamiliar with Elite3D, they’ve worked on many games you might have played. They are often outsourced by developers to help with creating 2D and 3D artwork for in-development titles. This ranges from concept art to 3D renders that will be used in the end-product. Elite3D has created art for games such as Diablo 2: Resurrected, Control, The Division 2, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.