Happy Holidays! Pokemon Sword And Shield Event Adds More Raid Battles With Delibird

Rather than have dear old Saint Nicholas visit, Pokémon Sword and Shield will be celebrating the holidays by having giant Delibirds invade the Galar region. Yes, you heard that right, the latest Wild Area Event is going to star one of the least liked Pokémon in the franchise.

Starting from today, Dynamax Delibirds will begin spawning more commonly in Max Raid Battles in the Wild Area. Completing these Delibird Raids will rewards players with even more Candy, which are special kinds of vitamins that give your Pokémon experience points. There are also Dynamax Candies that level up the Dynamax level of your Pokémon.

Serebii Update; New Wild Area Max Raid Battle Event is live until December 25th 2019 at 23:59 UTC. Adds more Delibird raids with Rare Candy rewards https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/eYzmhr4M1z — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 20, 2019

Delibird is an ice and flying-type bird Pokémon that was first introduced in the second generation of Pokémon games, which were Gold and Silver. Its primary colors are red and white, and it is meant to evoke the classic imagery of Santa Clause. It carries around what appears to be a bag fill of gifts, though, in actuality, that bag is his tail. For the longest time, it could only learn the move Present naturally.

Related: 10 Pokémon We Hope Are Cut In Sword And Shield

Gamers can teach it more moves through TMs, and in Sword and Shield, it can finally learn Drill Peck naturally. Nevertheless, Delibird doesn’t have excellent stats as is, so it doesn’t make much sense to have one in your team.

With that said, you don’t need to capture the Delibirds you encounter in Max Raids to receive their candies. You need to defeat them in a Max Raid Battle. Even if you don’t want a Delibird, it may be worth taking part in this event to grind for as many candies as you can.

The Delibird event in Pokémon Sword and Shield will end on Dec. 25, at 23:59 UTC.

Next page