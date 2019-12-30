Metroid Prime 4 Studio Reportedly Outsourcing Work to Fasten Development

Retro Studios might have outsourced a part of the work on Metroid Prime 4, according to a job listing discovered by YouTube user Doctre81.

While it doesn't mention the latest game directly in Samus Aran's journey, the job listing says that the studio is seeking a person who might "review outsourced content to ensure final deliverables reflect the desired artistic vision."

This is all but uncommon in the games industry, as outsourcing is an instrument for developers to fasten work on the most notable titles - the same process has happened with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with Bandai Namco working together with Nintendo to ship the game. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was co-designed by Xenoblade's Monolith Soft, as Nintendo Life reports.

In 2019, we learned about Metroid Prime 4's development to have been completely rebooted. The team at Bandai Namco Singapore, which was reportedly working on the game, is no longer involved, and the development was passed to Retro Studios, the original creator of the Metroid Prime franchise.

The game was announced at E3 2017, with a slide confirming that it was indeed in the making, but not a single gameplay video nor cinematic was dropped back then.

Next page