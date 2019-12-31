Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Trailer Reveals Isabelle, Official Box Art

Although buzz for the game has built to a fever pitch, Nintendo hasn’t really shown much from Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its extensive trailer during E3 2019. However, just in time for 2020, it debuted a new trailer that not only provides a look at the official cover art, but also the return of a fan favorite.

The trailer is below, and is in Japanese, so we’re not sure exactly what Tom Nook says during his presentation to the town's inhabitants. However, it does lead to a small bit of gameplay, with a villager chopping down trees. Plus, in the audience viewing the new footage, fans can clearly see Isabelle, who’s been quite busy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as of late.

Within the closing seconds of the trailer, we also get a glimpse of the official cover art for New Horizons — well, the Japanese cover art, at least. It features several characters enjoying themselves on a deserted island where the game takes place, including Tom Nook, Isabelle, a pair of Villagers and a few others. Here's hoping the U.S. art follows suit.

There’s also a re-confirmation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ release date — March 20, 2020. So the game isn’t too far off from release. Just a little bit longer, fans.

Hopefully we’ll see a U.S. version of the trailer soon, so we can get a good idea of what Tom has to say. For the time being, be sure to indulge in the brief but enjoyable footage below.

