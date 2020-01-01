Metro Redux Might Be Tunneling Its Way to Nintendo Switch

According to a report from Gematsu, the Pan European Game Information board has rated Metro Redux for the Nintendo Switch. Metro Redux features both the remastered versions of Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. The remastered versions of the games initially launched in 2014 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Pan European Game Information board, commonly known as PEGI, is a video game content rating system that exists to help customers make informed decisions about the suitability of different video games for specific age groups.

The Metro games are developed by 4A Games and are based on the series of books by Dmitry Glukhovsky. The games are set in post-apocalyptic Russia and are primarily set in the Mosco subway system. Playing out as first-person shooters, they are noted for their survival mechanics. You need to scavenge ammo, items to help you survive while taking on both human enemies and the strange creatures that rose to prominence in the wake of society's collapse.

One interesting aspect of this story is the games have never been accused of being easy to run, so we can only assume that a move to Switch will involve some graphical downgrading. CD Projekt Red recently changed perceptions about what the Switch can do after porting The Witcher 3 to the platform, but there was still a step back in graphical quality to get the game to run on the console.

Hopefully, the title's release on Nintendo Switch is formally announced soon, as the Metro series is a fantastic experience that everyone should play.

