Mortal Kombat 11 Teaser Shows Joker Escaping Arkham Asylum

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have released a new teaser for Mortal Kombat 11, which reminds us of the incoming arrival of Joker in the fighting game.

The DLC character from DC Comics will be released on Jan. 28, 2020, and the developers thought it would've been nice to kick the year off with a short clip of the iconic character coming to the latest Mortal Kombat.

The teaser, which was posted on the game's social accounts, features fireworks celebrating the beginning of a new year and, simultaneously, Joker's escape from a prison - it's likely the iconic Arkham Asylum where Joker usually ends up being imprisoned.

The video doesn't feature any particular hint at in-game functionalities nor characteristics of Mortal Kombat 11's Joker. The sole clue to the character himself could be the fact that he is just being released from prison, so he could be particularly aggressive in combat, more than Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2.

Joker is described as "Batman's most formidable foe" in a press release announcing its introduction in MK11's roster. "With a unique new look that screams crazy and dangerous, the Clown Prince of Crime rounds out a stacked cast for the first Kombat Pass."

As for the game, the event Ring in the New Year Tower ends today. It features three Towers allowing players to usher in the new decade with party-themed modifiers, including a Disco Ball, Champagne Bottles, Party Poppers, Fireworks, and a Digital Countdown Clock to ring in the new year.

Kombat League, the seasonal ranked mode in Mortal Kombat 11, is currently in its sixth season, ‘Season of Konquest,’ and now available for all players to participate in until January 7. The next season of Kombat League begins on Jan. 14.

After Joker, in March, a new DLC character - Spawn - will wrap the first Kombat Pass up. Other figures released as part of the pass include Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator, and Sindel.

