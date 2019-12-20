Mortal Kombat 11 Holiday Event Announced

American video game developer NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have announced an in-game event in Mortal Kombat 11 to celebrate the holidays. The seasonal update will be split into two parts, with one for Christmas and the second for the New Year.

Both events are in the Towers of Time game mode. Players can participate for free in the two, which consists of challenging towers for experience, character skins, player module pieces, consumables, and more - with holiday-themed modifiers.

Winter Wonderland Tower event (available December 22 - 27) will feature three Towers with holiday-themed modifiers in the form of falling Killer Kanes, Sledding Tarkatans, Parachuting Ginger Deadmen, Exploding Snowmen, Christmas Trees, Menorahs, Dreidels and Shooting Stars.

event (available December 22 - 27) will feature three Towers with holiday-themed modifiers in the form of falling Killer Kanes, Sledding Tarkatans, Parachuting Ginger Deadmen, Exploding Snowmen, Christmas Trees, Menorahs, Dreidels and Shooting Stars. Ring in the New Year Tower event (available December 28 through January 2) will feature three Towers allowing players to usher in the new decade with party-themed modifiers, including a Disco Ball, Champagne Bottles, Party Poppers, Fireworks, and a Digital Countdown Clock to ring in the new year.

event (available December 28 through January 2) will feature three Towers allowing players to usher in the new decade with party-themed modifiers, including a Disco Ball, Champagne Bottles, Party Poppers, Fireworks, and a Digital Countdown Clock to ring in the new year. Kombat League, the seasonal ranked mode in Mortal Kombat 11, is currently in its sixth season, ‘Season of Konquest,’ and now available for all players to participate in until January 7. The next season of Kombat League is set to begin on January 14.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC has also been released, which consists of a variety of skins, gear sets, and one week of early access for new content. It also includes characters like The Joker, Spawn, Terminator T-800, Sindel, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung.

Next page