Final Fantasy 7 Remake datamine revealed new details including possible PC code

Datamining revealed weapons, a possible PC code, playable characters, abilities, and more.

A datamine of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake flooded the internet with details. Earlier this week, the opening cinematic was leaked, which hinted at a possible demo. The leak allowed dataminers to access files and details related to the full game. Datamining revealed details such as abilities, mini games, character weapons, and hinted at the possibility of a PC release.

It began with the leaked demo. According to the Dark Side of Gaming, the file appeared on the PSN. Dataminers were quick to jump on it. Digging through the files uncovered many upcoming details for the game. First, the demo will be 22.54 gb in size. That's quite a large file for a demo. According to Push Square, the full playtime will be about an hour.

Twitter user and dataminer Roxanne or “roXyPS3” eagerly dug into the demo’s files, beginning her long, New Year’s Day descent into the Final Fantasy 7 Remake rabbit hole.

Hello FF7 Remake, you want to hide from me? 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NAISQRdxEE — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) January 1, 2020

Her efforts were successful. Tucked away in the demo’s files was a folder containing all of the abilities for all of the playable characters.

Some "Abilities" in FF7R for you 😉 pic.twitter.com/ceCw5JPtEr — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) January 1, 2020

Fans familiar with the series and the original PlayStation game will recognize many of them. Abilities shown include Aero, Blizzard, Heal, Cure, Raise, Reflect, and much more.

Datamining also revealed the presence of minigames. roXyPS3’s screenshot of the files shows four minigames: crane, dance, darts, and hook.

Continuing her search, roXyPS3 found the folder for weapons, and in doing so, revealed playable characters.

These characters probably aren’t a surprise since it’s a remake but the list includes: Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret. These characters were already revealed in the promo art for the game, but it's nice to see them officially listed. It's more than just the characters. It's their weapons. The folder shows six weapons for each character, except Aerith, but the image cuts off another file. There is more to the weapons list, but we may need to wait for the main game to see everything.

Finally, in a comment to another user, roXyPS3 referenced a PC release. According to her, there are "many signs" that there will be a PC release later. We already know that the game is a PlayStation exclusive for a year, but that doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a PC release in 2021, according to Dark Side of Gaming.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" signs inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) January 2, 2020

The demo is still unreleased. It’s presence is unofficially confirmed by this point, so it’s only a matter of time before it releases in an official capacity. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is scheduled to release in full March 3, 2020.

