You Can Play "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher" in Beat Saber Right Now

Fans of The Witcher television can play their favorite new song in Beat Saber, "Toss a Coin To Your Witcher," right now.

Holair created a custom map for the song in Beat Saber and uploaded it to BeatSaver where anyone can download these songs to play in their VR game. Feel free to download it yourself from the website to give it a try in your game.

If you're someone who prefers to hear the music and watch someone go to town on a song in Beat Saber you're in luck. Holair was kind enough to upload a video of them playing the song on the game's hardest difficulty.

For those who have the game, take a chance to download it for yourself to play this catchy song and see how far up the difficulty you can play it. Beat Saber features five difficulty settles for you to choose from, making it ideal for any music enthusiast to play the game to their favorite soundtrack.

You can play Beat Saber on Steam using an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, or a Valve Index. You can check out The Witcher series on Netflix with all eight episodes available for the show's first season.

Next page