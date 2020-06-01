Female Pokémon Sword and Shield Characters Imagined in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How incredible would it be to see Pokémon Sword and Shield characters in the upcoming Animal Crossing game, New Horizons?

Russian artist Andrei Mishanin gives us a good idea of what it would look like with her latest creation. She tweeted out several notable female Sword and Shield characters reimagined as Animal Crossing residents. While none of it is official, it's a fun idea to see these two Nintendo properties cutely cross paths.

From the spin Mishanin has in her tweet, see a Poké Kid dressed as Eevee, the standard Sword and Shield female trainer, professor Magnolia's granddaughter Sonia, the Fighting-type Gym leader Bea, the Water-type Gym leader Nessa, and one of the Sword and Shield rivals Marnie.

If players were to receive any form of Sword and Shield appearance items in the upcoming New Horizons game, which releases March 20, 2020, it'd be in the form of downloadable content. Because Nintendo owns both properties, it's not too far out of the realm of reality. Nintendo has so many crossovers in their games and franchises. They like to have fun with these intermingling universes, and Mishanin's fanart proves how much the fans do as well.

If Sword and Shield characters do show up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we may not see it during release. We'll likely see them after players have made their way through the game, have met other Animal Crossing community members, and players have developed dutiful routines in their world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

