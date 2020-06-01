AMD reveals Xbox Series X Ports, includes two HDMIs & USB-C, Ethernet and Digital Audio

Hardware manufacturer AMD has revealed the ports and the back panel of the upcoming next-generation Xbox from Microsoft, the Series X, and it’s going to look fairly similar to that of the current Xbox One.

The new system, which has a case that is more reminiscent of a tower used for PCs, will comprise of two HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 to support 8K), two USB-C ports, an Ethernet socket and an S/PDIF port, more commonly referred to as an optical or digital audio port. The reveal was made during AMD’s keynote presentation, where they revealed a number of new products that they have been working on, including a new series of mobile processors with the Ryzen 4000 series, and the RX 5000 series Radeon graphics cards.

They also included some promotional information on the new consoles as the manufacturer of the hardware. While no new hard data about the power behind the console was shown, it did reveal the back of the system, which a number of eagle-eyed viewers discovered.

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1214309692693868544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reveal poses questions as to what the purpose of the second HDMI port is used on the system. The Xbox One also used two HDMI ports, with one port used as an HDMI IN that allows users who have cable boxes to play the content through their Xbox, allowing some enhanced features.

It’s unclear if the new console will support the same technology or if it will support two HDMI OUT ports for streaming, recording or even playing on two TV or monitors. It’s also unknown if Microsoft will begin support for HDMI-CEC (used for sending TV signals through the Xbox) or HDMI-ARC (for high-quality audio transfer) given the difficulty with the technology to implement.

However, it does also appear to have dropped the Infrared sensor port, which might strengthen the idea that it’s another HDMI OUT. With no markings on the promo, it’s currently impossible to tell at this time. The Series X also looks to have dropped a proprietary camera port for the system as there is nothing replacing the Kinect port.

