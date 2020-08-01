EVE Online to Host Plex for Good Campaign in Support of Australia Bushfire Victims

In the wake of devastating fires, EVE Online will host a new campaign event to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims.

Fires raging through the country have killed over an estimated one billion animals, at least 26 people, two thousand homes, and burned over 63 thousand square miles since September. The effects are devastating, and many industries and other companies, including video game developers, are taking notice.

EVE Online posted the news on Twitter. The space MMO plans to conduct a new campaign titled PLEX for GOOD. The tweet goes on to credit the EVE community that called for the event.

CCP will soon be conducting a new PLEX for GOOD campaign to raise funds for those affected by the severe bushfires that are currently raging in Australia. Thanks to the caring EVE community who have called for it! More details will be following next week. #tweetfleet #bushfires pic.twitter.com/93pgspbHDf — EVE Online (@EveOnline) January 8, 2020

The announcement didn’t reveal any details. CCP, the parent company for EVE Online, will host the event, and more details will be released next week.

EVE Online is a massively multiplayer online spaceship game set in the vast expanse of space. The game is free to play and, according to the website, community-driven. EVE Online lets players choose their own path from “countless-options.” It offers over 350 spaceships to fly and choose from, PvP and PvE options, space exploration, in an “ever-expanding” sandbox. Players can choose from various professions and activities that include war, piracy, trading, exploration and more.

The game has thousands of star systems to explore and multiple community events. The thriving servers mixed with the PLEX for GOOD event should help bring some much needed aid to Australia. More details will be revealed next week, but it seems like a promising campaign event for a worthy cause.

