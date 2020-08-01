Capcom Promises Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Not Be Delayed

Capcom is feeling very confident about the Resident Evil 3 Remake hitting its planned release date on April 3. In an interview with Famitsu, producers Peter Fabiano and Masao Kawada said that the game is probably about 90 percent complete at the moment, and there should be no delay of the title's release.

Of course, this is good news for any Resident Evil fan, especially since the Resident Evil 2 remake received countless delays before releasing last year. Originally, the two games were going to be combined into a package, but to avoid further delays, RE2 released on its own, and RE3 was instead bundled with a new asymmetrical multiplayer game, Resident Evil: Resistance.

Resident Evil 3 was announced to be coming in April back during the final Sony State of Play in 2019. It was surprising to see the game announced so soon after Resident Evil 2’s release, but with the former plan outlined above, it makes sense that Capcom would be so close to being done on the game.

In another interview with Famitsu, Fabiano and Kawada explained how the RE3 remake would have "more rearranged elements" when compared to RE2. The most apparent change so far is Jill Valentine’s design to accommodate that she is going to be fighting her way out of Raccoon City. Where in the original game, she is wearing a tube top, skirt, and high boots, she now wears a more Lara Croft-esque tank top and jeans.

