Jim Ryan: PlayStation 5’s “Bigger Differences” Are Yet To Be Revealed

This year will be a big one for Sony, as it will officially reveal and then release the PlayStation 5. But Sony Interactive president and CEO Jim Ryan promised that it will have some surprises in store, as its “biggest differences” haven’t been announced yet.

Ryan recently spoke to Business Insider Japan a little further on what to expect but stopped short of giving anything away.

“Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve,” he explained when it came to the evolving nature of game systems. “Those are enticing, of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of a solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change.”

He then delved into a couple of other features revealed during the company’s CES presentation earlier this week. “3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers.”

And then he hinted at what’s to come. “But you know. There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

But don’t worry, PlayStation 4 owners. You won’t be left behind so quickly. Ryan added, “During the migration from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, there will still be a great deal of PlayStation 4 users. That is very important and we have an obligation to those users. In the same way, we need to work out new appeals for PlayStation 5. This year will be a tough, but special year for us compared to previous console releases.”

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday, though a specific date isn’t available just yet.

