PS5 Logo Is so Similar to Playstation 4's for a Reason

CES 2020 was the occasion for Sony to officially unveil PS5's new logo, which is very similar to PlayStation 4, as noted by fans and press members earlier this week.

In an interview with Business Insider Japan translated by Gematsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has addressed the strong similarities between PlayStation 5 and PS4's logos and explained those.

"It is important to give off a sense of consistency for products within the PlayStation brand," Ryan said about the reasoning behind the creation of PS5's logo. "It is a must for anyone who sees [the logo] to immediately and positively think, 'That’s PlayStation.'"

The move isn't unexpected, as all the products launched after PS3's mid-cycle rebranding are carrying the 'PS' tag or even the full 'PlayStation' name. On top of that - think of PlayStation Move, for example, or even more importantly, PlayStation VR, which was initially codenamed Project Morpheus and ended up having a much more comfortable to recall and understand the final name.

As for the transition between the current-gen system and PS5, Ryan added that "there are over 100 million PlayStation 4 owners—there is a community there," and that "we have an obligation to keep them happy, interested, and absorbed," so don't expect the already existing platform to be abandoned in favor of its follow up anytime soon.

PlayStation 5 is expected to release in 2020 and, according to SIE's President and CEO, there won't be any delay for the Japanese territory, differently from what happened with PS4 for reasons of logistics.

"Bigger differences" between Sony's console and Xbox Series X have yet to be revealed, he mentioned in the same interview, so we're likely going to witness at least one more reveal event before launch.

