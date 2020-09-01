Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass In the Works

The Pokemon Sword and Shield adventures will continue. But rather than putting work into sequels (or "Ultras") to the games, Nintendo and Game Freak have opted to simply add on to the original adventures.

During today’s Pokemon Direct special, the companies revealed that an expansion pass is in the works for the games. They provided a glimpse at what’s to come with the expansion pass, including some new characters that will enter the fray, as well as key locations that will be introduced. You’ll also be able to try out new customization options

The footage introduced us to the Isle of Armor. Here, players will visit this island terrain and see what new Pokemon creatures they can find. It consists of caves, bogs, beaches and dunes. Though no new game footage was revealed, there were a lot of snapshots indicating some of the strange, beautiful new Pokemon that will be introduced over the course of the adventure.

From there, the terrain switched from sunny to snowy, with the introduction of part two of The Crown Tundra.

We’ll have a trailer that features these glimpses as soon as Nintendo puts it up. The Isle of Armor expansion will be ready to go in June, while the Crown Tundra DLC will follow sometime in fall 2020. “Each part offers a different adventure,” the team explained.

The thing is, the passes are sold separately, one for Sword and one for Shield, each one with different adventures and exclusive Pokemon creatures. So, whichever game you own, you’ll be able to experience something unique.

These expansions will introduce 200 different Pokemon, including a few familiar faces. You'll also be able to transfer data to other players, even if they don't own them.

The passes will be available for pre-purchase later today on the Nintendo eShop, going for $29.99.

Sounds like these will be grand expansions to the game. We'll bring you more details as they become available. Check out the trailer below.

Next page