Sundered is This Week’s Epic Games Store Freebie

Ever since it opened up shop back in December of 2018, Epic Games Store has been giving away a number of PC games. And this week is no exception, particularly for those that have been looking for a new “Metroidvania” style game to add to their collection.

Sundered is this week’s offering, available free of charge to all consumers starting today and running through Jan. 16. All you need to do is head over to the game’s official listing on the Epic Games Store, add the game to your cart, and get to downloading.

Developed by Thunder Lotus Games — the same team that brought the majestic Jotun to life — Sundered is a gorgeous hand-drawn adventure. Players can either choose to resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers as they take on enemies big and small in an ever-changing world, inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

The game features an ever-growing challenge with each new batch of enemies you take on. Fortunately, you don’t have to go it alone, as Sundered supports co-op. Hack-and-slash with friends is always a plus.

This download includes the Eldritch Edition of the game. That means you’ll have access to the Magnate of the Gong update, which includes co-op for up to four players along with new areas to explore and a new boss that will take a lot of effort to bring down.

On Jan. 16, Epic Games Store will introduce its next freebie, the platforming adventure Horace. Check out this page to learn more about this indie darling.

