Resident Evil 3 Not Featuring Multiple Endings and QTE, but Carlos Will Be Playable

PlayStation Magazine UK met the development team at Capcom to discuss new details about Resident Evil 3, including the improvements compared to Resident Evil 2 and the differences with the original game for PlayStation.

Some things from the original title have been cut, we learn, as the quick time events that provided you with a different sequence or an advantage over a danger. On top of that, we won't get a Mercenaries mode, and there won't be multiple endings, so it'll be interesting to discover which one from the original game has been chosen by Capcom to stay in the remake.

Resident Evil 3 won't be an open world game, the developer states, but exploration will be an important piece of the puzzle as it was in the previous remake. We'll get to go through environments like the streets, the shops, the Stagla petrol station, the Raccoon Press offices, and the hospital, so there will be much room for discovery.

Carlos will be playable in a particular portion of the story, which should feel different from the core gameplay with lead character Jill Valentine, and the mutant worms will also be back.

Finally, Nemesis will feature an improved version of the AI developed for RE2's Tyrant and should feel more realistic in terms of how it is animated as it was created in real life (that's definitely scary) so that the team could scan it via photogrammetry.

In a previous interview with Famitsu we learned that the game is around 90% complete, so there won't be any delay for the April 3, 2020 release date, and that it is more action-based in comparison with the previous works at the Japanese developer.

In that same interview we had also been told that there would be "more rearranged elements" compared to Resident Evil 2, and we're kind of starting to understand what Capcom meant by saying so.

