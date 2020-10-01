Xbox Series X Rumored to Have Access to Steam and Epic Games Store

If a new rumor is to be believed, Microsoft's next console is not looking too different from a PC, with access to Steam and Epic Games Store incoming.

We already know that the specs of this console look to help bridge the gap between consoles and PC's, but now the capabilities of the machine and the content it can access seem to be doing that as well. A rumor that seems to stem from Italian site Game Experience claims that the new console will allow players to access these gaming platforms that, until now, have existed purely on PC's.

Obviously, this opens up a whole new door for console players to have access to games they never could have before, not to mention put a lot of pressure on Sony's Playstation 5 to catch up to that kind of content access. This pressure also comes from the fact that several games that were once Playstation 4 exclusives and came to PC later, would now be able to be played on Microsoft's console.

It makes sense for Microsoft to pursue this possibility with the company having been pushing for a unified platform for years, hence the "One" in the name of their last console.

But it does beg the question of why? With PC's already having access to these games, and many Xbox games also coming to PC, does it give many people a reason to get the new console for this feature? For those who can't afford to build or buy a complete PC gaming rig, the new Xbox could be an affordable way for them to play the games they want to.

Of course, as with any rumor, take it with massive grain of salt. Until we get an official announcement from Microsoft, this rumor stays as such. A lot of rumors can circulate before a console's release and they can often prove to be false. Regardless, this is an interesting, and exciting, possibility for the new generation of consoles.

The Xbox Series X is set to release near the end of 2020.

