Doom Eternal’s Latest Trailer Set To Raise Hell On Jan. 14

One of this year’s most anticipated games is id Software’s Doom Eternal, the long-awaited follow-up to its hit 2016 reboot. But as its March release date grows closer, Bethesda is readying a new look at what’s to come from our latest journey into Hell.

The company confirmed on the official Doom Twitter channel today that a new trailer for Doom Eternal is ready to drop tomorrow. Though it didn’t indicate what’s on hand for it, fans can some new footage — and probably a whole lot of carnage.

The tweet is below, along with a glimpse of your character as he prepares to walk through a portal, probably into an area overrun with demons.

Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Eternal arrives tomorrow at 12:30pm ET.

The countdown begins tomorrow at 11am ET: https://t.co/HUhnayk1M1 pic.twitter.com/G7z6NOKWgO — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 13, 2020

The reveal is set to take place on Jan. 14, at 12:30PM EDT. Before then, a countdown will begin on Bethesda’s Twitch channel starting at 11:00AM EDT. Fans can tune in and chat with one another while waiting for the showcase.

During QuakeCon 2018, the developers had a huge reveal of the game, complete with new weapons, new monsters and a glimpse at a powerful sword. Hopefully, we’ll see more of that in action. In case you missed it, you can check out that gameplay below.

Doom Eternal is set to arrive on Mar. 20, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Remember, fans that pre-order the game will be able to download the classic Doom 64 to their platform of choice as a bonus.

