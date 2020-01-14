Phil Spencer: Fans Are Amazing Part of E3, Respecting and Talking With Them Is a Special Part of the Show

There’s been a lot of news today surrounding Sony’s departure from the Electronic Entertainment Expo for the second year in a row. As a result, some industry specialists and fans consider it a death knell for the show since the company behind the PlayStation 5 won’t be present. However, Phil Spencer doesn’t believe this is the case.

The head of Xbox came out in defense of the show today on Twitter, stating there was still something special about this year’s event.

In his first tweet, Spencer noted, “Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020”

After a fan named Timdog thanked Spencer and the Xbox brand over “caring for the fans,” Spencer spoke a little further, taking a slight shot at Sony in the process.

“The fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team,” he added. “Respecting and talking with the fans is such special part of the show each year.”

Now the real question is to what capacity Microsoft will take part in the event. Last year, it held an event off-site at the Microsoft Theater, where it showcased its Xbox One games and held its press conference. It did have a presence on the show floor with its Mixer booth, but that was really about it.

Spencer didn’t elaborate on the company’s plans for this year’s event; but he’s bound to have details lined up closer to when it happens.

Now all that’s left to hear is what Nintendo has in store. But considering it supported E3 after Sony backed out in 2019, it’ll more than likely return with its live Treehouse broadcasts and a handful of Nintendo Switch demos.

E3 2020 is set to take place from June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

