Final Fantasy VII REMAKE delayed until April 10

The upcoming release of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake has been officially delayed, with a new release date due for Apr. 10. This comes following a tweet from the official Twitter page for the game and announcement by the Japanese publisher.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on," Square Enix said in a press release given to Gamepur. "In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020."

The game was originally set for release on March 3, with Square Enix over the last year or so ramping up their level of marketing for the game as it finally began to take shape. The post does not make reference to the reason behind the explicit reason behind the delay aside from wanting to ensure that the game is as high quality as it could be.

The game is set to be the first in a series of remade games based on the original release, with this first release due to take place in its entirety within the industrial city of Midgar. While it’s been unclear as to how the rest of the game will be split, Square Enix and the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase have been to stress that the remake series is an expansion to the original game, with more stories to tell and quests to complete within each section.

The new release date could mean that it will now face some stiff competition for gamers money, with Resident Evil 3's remake and Cyberpunk 2077 releasing either side of the game.

