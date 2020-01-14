Epic Games Store Reports Huge Sales and Consumer Numbers, Will Continue Free Game Giveaways Throughout the Year

Within the 13 months that it’s been open, Epic Games Store has become one of the biggest dealers in the PC gaming market.

This morning, the publisher behind the digital storefront reported some impressive sales numbers. According to GamesIndustry International, it has earned $680 million from spending between 108 million PC consumers.

A good portion of that is attributed to third-party PC games. $251 million alone has been spent by players picking up games from companies such as Ubisoft, Rockstar Games and even Electronic Arts, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order getting an exclusive offer for a Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite.

One big part of Epic Games’ success is its returning customers. Many came through on Epic’s promise to give away free games on a weekly basis. It’s still doing that, with the Metroidvania indie Sundered currently available at no charge through Jan. 16.

But, fortunately, customers won’t have to worry about this promotion going away, as the publisher confirmed it will continue throughout the remainder of the year. Considering that it’s already given away 73 games thus far, it won’t be too long before it reaches the 100-game mark. (We’re guessing sometime by summer.)

Another big part of Epic Games Store’s success is big exclusives. Games like World War Z, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Control have added greatly to the storefront’s exclusivity. However, Epic didn’t disclose which of these were amongst the best-sellers on its list.

In just a short amount of time, Epic Games Store has become a huge power player in the PC gaming market. And based on how it’s making moves and bringing in games you can’t get anywhere else — not to mention the freebies — that’s likely to continue for some time.

