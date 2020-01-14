The Patch Notes for the Apex Legends Grand Soirée Arcade Event are Live

The Grand Soirée Arcade Event has finally arrived in Apex Legends as Respawn Entertainment gears up for the launch of Season 4. The new event brings some long-awaited features, like Third-Person mode and a return to Kings Canyon.

Along with the new modes, a slew of vibrant and sought after cosmetics are available to earn. You can earn the cosmetics by completing the challenges within each individual mode. Whenever you complete a challenge, points are added to your inventory. With enough points, you can buy every cosmetic item the Grand Soirée event has to offer.

In addition to the new modes and cosmetics, Respawn has listed a ton of bug fixes and meta changes that come along with this update. You can find every bug fix, meta update, and the details of the Grand Soirée event in the patch notes below:

Grand Soirée Arcade Event patch notes

Welcome to Pathfinder’s Soiree!

You are cordially invited to two weeks of refined mayhem. We are pleased to offer fresh game modes every two days, from golden oldies to exotic new additions. Partake in a rollicking event prize track, earn exquisite rewards, and peruse the event shop for an array of Art Deco inspired cosmetics and outfits. Dress code: Formal Skins.

The Event runs from 1/14 to 1/28 and includes:

Limited-Time Mode Arcade

Experience a different limited-time mode every two days, including familiar favorites and new additions

Introduction of Event Prize Track

Complete challenges to rack up Arcade points and earn increasingly prestigious rewards throughout the event

Direct Purchase Event Shop

Featuring exclusive Art Deco inspired cosmetics and other new additions to the core loot pool

Limited-Time Modes Schedule:

1/14 to 1/15 - GOLD RUSH DUOS

Gold Weapons only with you and a friend.

1/16 to 1/17 - LIVE.DIE.LIVE

Automatically respawn on living squadmates when the ring closes.

1/18 to 1/19 - THIRD-PERSON MODE

A classic out-of-body experience.

1/20 to 1/21 - ALWAYS BE CLOSING

Keep on the move, avoiding big damage from a ring that won’t slow down.

1/22 to 1/23 - ARMED AND DANGEROUS ON WORLD’S EDGE

Shotguns and Sniper Rifles with limited armor.

1/24 to 1/25 - NIGHT GAME ON KINGS CANYON

Play on Kings Canyon at Night.

1/26 to 1/28 - DUMMIES BIG DAY

This game ain’t gonna test itself.

BUG FIXES

Fixes for various script and code errors that were causing crashes.

Fixed a bug where the out of bounds timer would not display when perching on top of some buildings in Capitol City.

Fix for cases we saw where players would receive a client error when fighting Wattson.

Fixed issue with Octane’s “Laughing Fool” skin blocking player vision when using the 1x Holo Sight.

Fixed issue where players could get into unintentional hiding spots in the Train tunnels and around multiple buildings on the map.

Fixed bug where the minimap was showing an incorrect view of the landscape east of the Sorting Factory and Capitol City.

Fixed bug where the trajectory line wouldn’t appear when trying to aim ordnance.

Fixes for cases where the final circle was ending in a bad location.

Fixed an issue with the Ghouls and Ghost Peacekeeper skin not displaying the correct animation in-game.

Fixed the bug where a squadmate selects a character in Legend Select and the Legend is not displaying the skin that is currently equipped by the player.

LEGEND BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where if anyone picks up gold shields while inside of a Gibraltar dome shield they will receive 63% faster healing when it should stay at 50%

Fixed a couple of bugs with Bloodhound Passive skill: players could not see timers when looking at enemy tracks [clues] and tracks would expire 30 seconds sooner than expected.

Fixed bug where Wraith could take damage from Thermite ordnance while using her Tactical or Ultimate abilities.

Fixed visual bug for when Crypto first drops into game, the Drone UI reports that it is "recharging" (as if it has been destroyed pre-drop), but progress does not complete / progress.

Fix for Wattson’s Ultimate to prevent being able to deploy an Interceptor Pylon through walls.

LEGEND META

Gibraltar

Passive: Gibraltar revives squadmates faster while inside the Dome Shield.

Wraith

Removed the bonus move speed Into the Void and Dimensional Rift at the same time. Wraith will now move at their combined movement speed when they are both activated.

Increased cooldown for Into the Void: 25 seconds -> 35 seconds.

Crypto

Drone and EMP improvements.

Surveillance Drone increased the health 1 -> 30.

EMP no longer affects friendly traps/deployables.

EMP no longer slows friendlies.

CHANGE TO ENERGY MAGS

Extended Energy Mags removed

HAVOC mag size: 32

Devotion mag size: 44

Designer Notes: We know that the removal of energy mags seems a bit odd, but it will make much more sense with the release of Season 4! It takes a while to make the bigger changes you see in the new season updates, and we generally make sure to filter out these changes from preceding mid-season updates. This time we made a mistake and shipped a change that wasn’t intended to go live until Season 4.

TOURNAMENT MODE

This feature is limited to approved partners and allows them to arrange private player matches, record live footage via game client spectators, and view match results. Our goal here is to provide great tools for tournament organizers for setting up teams and matches at events and a better spectating experience for fans.

