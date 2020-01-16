Datamine Reveals Ashen Wolves Supports in Fire Emblem: Three Houses Reddit Thread

After the announcement of Byleth’s appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a new trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses came out with the news of a side story that will be available as DLC. What we know so far from the trailer is that the Ashen Wolves are a secret house consisting of its leader Yuri, Constance, Hapi, and Balthus.

Due to accidental leaks from Famitsu, these four were revealed earlier, but only by names. Reddit user DeathChaos25 also revealed texts that were in the datamine that involve the four characters while datamining for Anna and Jeritza. He has included the unnamed characters’ growth rates, base classes, birthdays, and crests. There are two other characters who are not named, but they have not made an appearance in the Cindered Flames trailer.

Thanks to datamining, we know that the four characters shown in the Cindered Flames trailer will indeed have support conversations, similar to how Black Eagles exclusive Jeritza has a few with both Byleths and Mercedes.

This will contain possible spoilers for the Ashen Wolves characters, so read on at your own risk.

The Reddit thread, as brought up by user samsationalization, confirms that both male and female Byleth can have an S-support with the Ashen Wolves house leader Yuri. He is the only one out of the bunch that will have same-sex supports.

Meanwhile, Hapi will have most of her support conversations aligned with the Blue Lions students, including its house leader Dimitri. Constance will be able to support Edelgard from the Black Eagles. And finally, Balthus is confirmed to have supports with Golden Deer students, notably Claude and Hilda.

Once Feb. 13th rolls around, we will learn much more about the Ashen Wolves in the Cindered Flames side story.

