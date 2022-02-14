A Better Ubisoft renews demands for Ubisoft 200 days after open letter

A Better Ubisoft, a workers collective comprised of 1,000 current and former Ubisoft employees, has renewed its demands for change at the studio 200 days after sending an open letter to the management.

In July 2021, Ubisoft workers signed an open letter declaring their solidarity with Activision Blizzard employees staging a walkout to protest its toxic work environment. The similar allegations have been levied against Ubisoft, and A Better Ubisoft outlined its demands for change at the studio in the open letter. Today, the group said that none of its demands have been met and that management has refused to engage with their employees to work on solutions.

It’s now been 200 days since we signed our open letter and set out our four key demands. None of our demands have been met and management refuse to engage. 1/4 #ABetterUbisoft #EndAbuseInGaming pic.twitter.com/5yqAUvuWws — A Better Ubisoft 🤍 (@ABetterUbisoft) February 14, 2022

The four demands that the group has set are as follows: an end to the promotion and movement of known offenders within the studio, first and foremost, a collective seat at the table to decide how Ubisoft can move forward, cross-industry collaboration on how game studios should handle misconduct, and continued involvement of union representatives and employees in non-management positions in the collaboration.

A Better Ubisoft also released a statement regarding the contents of an internal video released by Chief People Officer Anika Grant detailing the results of a global employee satisfaction survey. It described the video as “incredibly opaque,” saying that the results of the survey didn’t say anything about how Ubisoft was improving the workplace environment for its employees.

Back in December, Grant acknowledged Ubisoft’s flawed response to its misconduct scandal, telling Axios’ Stephen Totilo in an interview that even though Ubisoft spent a significant amount of time coming up with a process to report abuse and misconduct, people lost trust in the studio due to miscommunication with its employees. She attributed the problem to the company’s rapid growth, suggesting that a proper channel for reporting abuse was not set up in a timely fashion.