a-new-trailer-for-the-last-oricru-promises-decisions-that-matter

Developer GoldKnights has released a new trailer for The Last Oricru that highlights the importance of player choice. In addition, the game’s second developer diary has also been released, which looks at how co-op works.

The new trailer showcases the results of the first major decision that players can make in The Last Oricru. Early on, players can decide to align themselves with the Empire or a persecuted race of humanoid rats. The outcome of this decision dramatically change the rest of the game, as does the decision to go your own way and attack both factions.

The second developer diary video shows one of the game’s developers discussing co-op in The Last Oricru. They go over how you can have a completely different experience if you play through a level with a friend, making bosses easier or helping you clear an area that might be too challenging.

The developer diary video ends with the news that The Last Oricru will have online co-op and splitscreen co-op from day one. Initially, the game was only going to have offline co-op, but the fan feedback has been enough to show GoldKnights that online co-op is an essential part of their game. While there’s still no release date for the game, marketing has been ramped up significantly since the start of 2022, indicating that an announcement may not be that far away.