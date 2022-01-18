A physical copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the wild 10 days ahead of release, leaks likely not far behind

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is due to release to the Nintendo Switch on January 28. However, well ahead of the release, an early physical copy of the game has already been released to the wild and shared by someone. The person who had the game reached out to PoryLeeks, sharing they were in possession of the game.

The first image shared with PoryLeeks was a physical copy of the game inside the box. The person sharing the details of the game is likely going to share their experience of the game and break it down with PoryLeeks as they play through it.

Shortly after the initial image of the physical game was shared, an image of what is believed to be the starting cinematic was later revealed. We can imagine PoryLeeks and the original poster who shared the details will remain in contact with one another as they break down Pokémon Legends: Arecus. We recommend avoiding the account for players who wish to avoid any spoilers or even hints at what will be in the final release.

These leeks fall in line with several other Pokémon releases, with multiple people who receive the game well ahead of time sharing their experience before it arrives in stores.

We can expect further information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus to come out from PoryLeeks, along with a handful of other leakers well ahead of the game’s release. However, until we can get our hands on the game, most of the information these social accounts share is not concrete, which may differ from the experience.