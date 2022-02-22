A Plague Tale: Requiem collector’s edition revealed, comes with a gorgeous statue and vinyl

Focus Home Entertainment and Asobo Studio have revealed the A Plague Tale: Requiem collector’s edition, which is now available for pre-order. The special collector’s edition comes with a statue, a vinyl, a metal brooch, and more.

The A Plague Tale: Requiem collector’s edition is now available for pre-order through the Focus Home Entertainment website for $190. While the game does not yet have a release date, it is announced to be coming out sometime in 2022. The collector’s edition comes with a 8 inch resin statue of Amicia and Hugo, a 45 RPM vinyl containing two tracks from the game. It also includes three lithographs and a metal brooch from the game.

Image via Asobo Studio

The collector’s edition also comes with a copy of the game on the platform of your choice. The PC version includes a Steam key, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S comes with a physical copy of the game, with a box cover exclusive to the Focus Home Entertainment store. The collector’s edition also comes with the in-game Protector Pack, which includes the Red Damsel crossbow skin, bonus crafting materials, and 13 exclusive cosmetics for Amicia.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to launch sometime in 2022 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch (via cloud) and Xbox Series X/S. It is also launching on Xbox Game Pass.