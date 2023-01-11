A real crappy game is flushing onto Steam in 2023

Steam is filled with unusual games that draw attention to players seeking obscure content. These games tend to be low-budgeted and have small development teams, but they draw players in with their out-there premises and strange presentations. Swimming Poo has one of the most outrageous premises for a game yet; Swimming Poo is about a young swimmer named Simon hanging around his anthropomorphic poo in an aqua center.

Simon uses his farts and his poo sidekick to escape from pool guards who want to detain him. The game is meant to homage to the commercialization of 1960s America, featuring an elaborate aquapark full of attractions and obstacles. The game will have an open sandbox for players to explore and arcade gameplay. Simon can fart and pollute pool zones to evade, jump, and hide from enemies on the map.

Related: Sons of the Forest preview shows off impressive AI and a three-armed mutant companion

Swimming Poo is developed by independent development studio Nikolaus Games and has the tagline of “a game you didn’t expect.” A free demo for the game is set to launch soon within the year, but no specific release date was revealed. Players can put the game on their wishlist right now and get notified as soon as when the demo is released. Nikolaus announced the game with a CGI trailer that uses a very early build of the game. The trailer, along with the entire premise of the game itself, is silly and juvenile, opening satirizing America’s commercialism and water-based theme parks.

Though many gamers would find Swimming Poo too crude and unapologetically dirty to their liking, the game will likely find a fan base with those who appreciate the more juvenile style of humor. It’s also possible YouTubers and other lets players will discover this game and create a plethora of content to entertain people. Now the important question is if Swimming Poo will be compatible with the Steam Deck so that you can play a game about flushing down poo while you actually are flushing down your poo in the toilet.