Activision Blizzard shows just how much it cares for its employees by ending its work-from-home policies

Activision Blizzard is once again finding itself in some questionable territory. Gamers have had enough negative stories about the company to last a lifetime, and all we wanted to see was the once beloved entity respect its employees and players. Most people have heard about the mistreatment Activision Blizzard employees were forced to endure over the years. The Covid-19 pandemic also forced the company towards remote work, something that a lot of people have gotten used to and enjoy. Activision Blizzard obviously couldn’t take this positive energy lying down, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they are once again disappointing the masses and failing to look out for their employees by ending most of their work-from-home policies.

GameDeveloper has been able to confirm from an Activision Blizzard spokesperson that employees will have to return to work for at least three days out of the week. This will go into effect on April 10 for Activision Publishing and July 10 for Blizzard. King already implemented this policy back in 2022.

Today, Activision and Blizzard announced a return to office plan to employees. It begins April/June, depending on the studio. The company WILL see a large Reduction In Force if this occurs. In this thread, I'm going to explain why this is a terrible idea. 1/14 — Non Biners, Drive Ins, and Dives💙 (@LeastMyHairIsOk) February 14, 2023

The news was originally detailed by a developer at Blizzard under the Twitter handle LeastMyHairIsOk before being officially confirmed. The developer emphasizes that this policy is unpopular with a majority of Activision Blizzard’s workforce, and the company is likely to see large reduction in its workforce if this occurs. There is a mountain of reasons workers wish to remain remote, including rising costs, Covid-19, and having moved further away from the office during the pandemic.

Employees stress that they have proven working from home is not a burden, as Blizzard has launched several successful World of Warcraft expansions and Overwatch 2 while the virus was still rampant. This policy is needless to them, and will likely have a huge effect on recruitment and retention as workers seek out more flexible companies to respect their time and talents.