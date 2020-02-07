Activision has several “remastered” games in development, but what could they be?

Following several financial calls from publishers, speculation is running wild on what they could have in store for 2020. That includes Activision, which, in the midst of its own report, stated, “In addition, our business units will continue to tap into our portfolio of beloved IP to bring several remastered and reimagined experiences to our players in 2020, which we’ll announce closer to launch.”

The company has brought back old favorites in the past, with Crash Bandicoot. N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled all getting successful returns. So what could be next in line?

One rumored title that continues to make the rounds is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Back in Feb. 2019, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board provided a rating for the game on PlayStation 4. Activision hasn’t said a word about it, but there’s always the possibility it could debut alongside its recently confirmed Call of Duty game for 2020. You can see the rating below.

Screengrab via PEGI

There’s been talk about a possible revamp of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater as well. Back in November, a Twitter user by the name of Sabi made note about prototypes for both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remakes. This is by no means official, but the company has attempted to revisit the series with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, which released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC back in 2012. We’ve included its trailer below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD Exclusive Debut Teaser – VGA 2011 The game that started it all is back and better than ever! Get your first glimpse at Tony Hawk’s first chapter revamped in HD in the Spike 2011 Video Game Aw…

Though it’s a long shot, Guitar Hero might be in consideration. For years, the music/rhythm series was unstoppable, selling millions of copies with its innovative sequels. Activision did attempt to bring the series back with Guitar Hero Live back in 2015, though it fizzled out due to its lack of downloadable DLC (replaced by an on-demand channel that has since been shut down) and a redesigned guitar style. However, if the publisher considered bringing the guitar design back to its classic style and followed a format akin to Guitar Hero III: Warriors of Rock, it might be primed to steal the show again.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Trailer featuring SLASH Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock featuring: SLASH! Heroes never die, but LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER! Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. Coming this October to the W…

There are other possibilities as well. The 2010 racing game Blur could make a comeback with improved visuals and frame rate; Geometry Wars 1 and 2 could see re-releases with competitive leaderboards; the classic Activision Atari 2600 library could come back with Activision Anthology, which initially debuted on the PlayStation 2; and there’s always a minor chance for a partnership with Marvel to bring back standout titles like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Keep in mind that Activision did re-release both Deadpool and the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

For the time being, Activision wouldn’t confirm any details, so these are all merely speculative. However, even if just a fraction of these titles get confirmed, they’d be a real blast from the past for players.