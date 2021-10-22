Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp has been delayed to Spring 2022

The remake of the classic Game Boy Advance strategy titles has just been delayed. Previously expected to launch December 3, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will now be coming Spring next year. According to Nintendo, the team needed extra time for “fine tuning.” The game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a single package that remakes the original Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, offering up to 4-player online multiplayer. The 2D sprites have been replaced by fully 3D models and environments. The soundtrack has also been re-recorded for the Nintendo Switch version.

Rather than acting as a radical departure ala Resident Evil 2, Re-Boot Camp aims to emulate the gameplay of the GBA originals wrapped up in a new presentation. This could be an attempt to prep a new generation of players for what an eventual new installment might look like today.

The remake is being handled by WayForward, best known for River City Girls and the Shantae series. The original Advance Wars games were developed by Intelligent Systems of Fire Emblem fame. The last title in the franchise, Advance Wars: Days of Ruin, released on the Nintendo DS in 2008.