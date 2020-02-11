Age of Empires HD and Definitive Editions have reportedly sold 5 million copies

The Age of Empires franchise has reportedly sold 5 million copies since February 2009.

The news has been revealed by Monsarrat Inc.’s Chief Creative Officer Brian Sullivan on LinkedIn, and shared on Twitter by Niko Partners’ analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Monsarrat is a company led by Sullivan, the co-creator of Age of Empires, and he discussed the figures himself in an update to his curriculum vitae.

Age of Empires “has sold 25 million units and earned $1 billion,” says the former Microsoft creative, updating the latest figure that was shared in February 2009 and claimed that the series had sold 20 million copies.

Timur222 on Twitter Age of Empires sold 25 million units and generated $1 billion in revenue. The last reported figure was 20 million units by February 2009. https://t.co/PAOUfso8yO

Should it be correct, and we can’t be sure of that as Microsoft don’t typically share sales data for its biggest games, it would mean that Age of Empires titles have sold 5 million copies over the last ten years.

In this timeframe, the IP has launched Age of Empires II: HD Edition (and expansions) in 2013, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (2017) and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (2019).

These figures are set to get even bigger as Microsoft is currently working on an Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition to be released soon and Age of Empires IV, which shared a gameplay trailer last November after years of silence.

It’s worth noting that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is also included in Xbox Game Pass for PC, and this means that actual players’ count could be even higher. Its publisher is considering to bring it on console, too.