Age of Empires IV releases on fall 2021, while previous games will receive updates

Microsoft and Relic revealed new information and content for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition in an update video released today. Meanwhile, Age of Empires IV got a launch window of fall 2021 as well as more details during the fan event broadcasted today. It’s been 15 years since the last main series title, so any news on the upcoming entry is quite significant.

Relic revealed that Age of Empires IV will feature four main campaigns including one focused on the Norman Conquest, which is the conflict between the king of the Anglo-Saxons Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror who was promised the throne. It will cover the major battles during that war, such as the Battle of Hastings in 1066, as well as the consequences of William’s eventual victory. Relic also detailed some of the eight playable civilizations, including India and their war elephants.

Another aspect of the game is the inclusion of more complex mechanics, such as the Mongols’ ability to tear down and move entire cities to other locations. Not only does it reflect their real-life nomadic lifestyle, but it also allows for some interesting tactical advantages, including being able to set up a temporary city to deploy soldiers and then move its location if things get too dangerous.

Meanwhile on the Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition front, the second title will be getting an expansion called the Dawn of the Dukes which takes place in Eastern Europe and features new campaigns. Also coming later this year are co-op historical battles with specific missions for players to play through.

The third installment will be getting a free update on April 13. It will feature the U.S. civilization with a new explorer, nine new units, an age-up mechanic, and a new home city. It will be free for players who complete a 50 State Challenge, which involves completing three challenges per day. African civilizations will be coming as well, with more information to be announced at a later date.