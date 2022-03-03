Age of Empires IV roadmap for 2022 details how Seasons will work

The Age of Empires IV team has revealed the game’s first road map for 2022 detailing what the studios at Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge are aiming to bring to the game in the next five months.

First off, there will be two seasons of updates throughout the period that will be more than just ranked online play. The development teams detailed their “philosophy for Seasons and strong belief that Seasons can benefit all Age IV players, regardless of whether you lean into competition or prefer a more solo Age experience.”

Image via Xbox

Season One is aiming for the first ranked season of competitive play, content editor beta and mods, hotkey improvements, a new art of war challenge, and a myriad of quality of life improvements. Season Two is planned to bring fully remappable hotkeys, player color picker, a map vote system, and selection improvements. Across each month from now to July, there should also be monthly patches of balancing and bug fixes.

Relic and World’s Edge were transparent regarding the roadmap expectations, noting that “some of these plans are still earlier in development and could change as we hear from you and as development progresses. If and when we decide to make significant changes to this view, we also plan to let you know.”