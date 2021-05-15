Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed western release confirmed, will launch in July

Both XSeed Games and Marvelous! revealed that the upcoming Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, which releases in Japan this month, will be localized for the West. The title will launch in North America for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on July 20. It’s also set to released in European on July 23.

There’s also a 10th anniversary remaster version releasing the same day, which is available on the official XSeed Games website. The limited edition set includes the game for either Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4, a soft covered art book with over 60 pages of newly commissioned art and original illustrations from both games in the series, and the official soundtrack containing 47 tracks across two CDs.

For PlayStation 4 and PC players, there’s a digital deluxe version as well. This includes a digital copy of the game, and a 47-track digital soundtrack. PS4 owners will also receive a dynamic theme and avatar pack, while PC players will receive a 96-page digital artbook.

This is a remaster of the first title in the series, which orginally released back in 2011. Its setting is the famous Akihabara district in Japan, which has been recreated in painstaking detail, complete with accurate street layouts and shops based on real businesses operating at the time. The game also features dual audio, and there are several endings based on in-game choices the player makes.

You can check out the launch date announcement trailer posted below.