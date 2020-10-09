All The Seasons Change: Part 1 timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Complete these tasks fast.
A new timed research is available in Pokémon Go alongside the arrival of the Autumn event. It introduces the latest Pokémon, Deerling, and its evolved form, Sawsbuck, in their Autumn form. The event kicks off today, on October 9, but you have to act fast to take part in it. You have until October 13 to complete all of the tasks before things wrap up.
These tasks offer a variety of rewards you redeem after completing each one. Below all of the tasks for The Seasons Change: Part 1 Timed Research. Because it is dubbed “part 1,” we can expect a second edition set to come out sometime soon.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Make 5 Nice Throws – Zigzagoon Encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokémon – Shroomish Encounter
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Vulpix encounter
Task 2
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Nanab Berries
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 3 revives
Task 3
- Give your buddy 2 treats – 750 Stardust
- Earn 1 heart for your buddy – 750 Stardust
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 750 Stardust
Rewards: 750 Stardust, 750 XP, and 1 Silver Pinap Berry
Task 4
- Claim reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim reward – 1,000 XP
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Deerling Encounter