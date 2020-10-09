All The Seasons Change: Part 1 timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A new timed research is available in Pokémon Go alongside the arrival of the Autumn event. It introduces the latest Pokémon, Deerling, and its evolved form, Sawsbuck, in their Autumn form. The event kicks off today, on October 9, but you have to act fast to take part in it. You have until October 13 to complete all of the tasks before things wrap up.

These tasks offer a variety of rewards you redeem after completing each one. Below all of the tasks for The Seasons Change: Part 1 Timed Research. Because it is dubbed “part 1,” we can expect a second edition set to come out sometime soon.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Make 5 Nice Throws – Zigzagoon Encounter

Transfer 5 Pokémon – Shroomish Encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Vulpix encounter

Task 2

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Nanab Berries

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 3 revives

Task 3

Give your buddy 2 treats – 750 Stardust

Earn 1 heart for your buddy – 750 Stardust

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 750 Stardust

Rewards: 750 Stardust, 750 XP, and 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Task 4

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Deerling Encounter