Alolan and Galarian Pokémon available as 7km egg drops in Pokémon Go for a limited time

Pokémon Go fans frantically attempting to acquire 7-kilometer eggs before June 8 no longer have to worry about missing their chance to capture Galarian Pokémon. Alolan and Galarian Pokémon will be in the primary egg pool for 7-kilometer eggs after the Champion Throwback Challenge event period ends until further notice.

During the Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion event, those who have access to the unique research project will receive exclusive chances to capture Galarian Pokémon, featured in the Pokémon Sword and Shield games. Galarian Stunfisk was the only available Pokémon roaming the wild, while the others were exclusively in 7-kilometer eggs. Galarian Pokémon were initially only going to be available from June 3 to 8.

Now, announced on the Pokémon Go blog, Niantic is extending the availability until further notice. All 7-kilometer eggs acquired after June 8 at 1:00pm in your local timezone will have a chance to be one of these Pokémon:

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

While the Alolan Pokémon do limit the chances for trainers to add a Galarian Pokémon to their collection, it removes the time-limited event. While these Pokémon will not be available inside of 7-kilometer eggs forever, it does help remove the time crunch for players who may have felt they did not have enough time to take advantage of the available Galarian Pokémon.

To receive 7-kilometer eggs, you need to accept and receive gifts from other trainers on your friend list. Niantic will announce when these Pokémon are no longer available, and another array of special Pokémon will appear inside of these eggs. You won’t need to hatch the during the event, or after, but you do need to receive the egg during the time for it to have one of the previously listed Pokémon.