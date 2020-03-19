Amazon has delayed some Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order deliveries

Amazon, the online retailer of everything from videogames to lightbulbs, has been contacting some customers to advise them that their pre-ordered copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will not be arriving on time.

Posts began to appear on Reddit earlier today as users took to the social media site to voice their frustrations. Many people have had their delivery dates pushed to March 24, or even later. Some players have expressed their frustration at the delivery being pushed back, even when they had ordered their copy of the game months in advance.

At the moment, the issue appears to be regional, with some parts of the US and Canada being affected, but others not reporting any delays. If you have pre-ordered a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizon, we would advise you to check your email to see if you are one of the affected customers.

The reason for the delay is not known at this point, but some form of a staffing shortage at Amazon fulfillment centers would be the likely culprit. It seems unlikely that it is a supply issue, as the game has been gold for some time now.

If you find yourself waiting for your copy to arrive, you can console yourself by reading our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review, just to compound your pain.

We will keep an eye on this story as it develops, and the extent of the delays becomes clear.