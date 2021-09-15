Among Us crewmate costumes are now available — and already selling out

Just in time for Halloween, fans of the smash-hit Among Us can now dress up as one of their favorite crewmates. Developer Innersloth announced on the official Among Us Twitter account that officially licensed Among Us cosplay costumes are now available for purchase. The announcement came with a funny video showing off the costume in all its beany goodness. Of course, the downside to the costume is that it is very hard to get back up if you fall over without unzipping the armholes.

The costume is inflatable and comes with a battery-powered fan. The crewmate’s visor has a mirrored effect, making it difficult for people on the outside to sus out whoever’s inside. The costume is one-size-fits-all, as long as you’re under 5’9″. As mentioned above, there are slits and zippers for people to take their arms and hands out of the costume. And, the costume comes in four colors — Red, Black, Orange, and Blue.

Even though Innersloth only made the announcement today, all four costumes are already sold out on Amazon. The company then tweeted that the costumes are still available at Walmart and Party City, but since the tweet was sent the costumes have now sold out online for both stores. If you weren’t able to pick one up in time, there are other official licensed Among Us products available on Amazon, including plushies and toys. Innersloth promises that it will work to bring more costumes back in stock.