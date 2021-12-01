Among Us, Stardew Valley, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox announced through a blog post on Wednesday that indie hits Among Us and Stardew Valley will headline Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup, alongside the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.

While Among Us was previously added to Xbox Game Pass for PC, this marks the arrival of the fan-favorite social deception game on the console service — and Xbox systems at large. Among Us will land on consoles on December 14, while Stardew Valley will be hitting the console, PC, and cloud gaming services all at once on December 2.

Other incoming games include Anvil, Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Rubber Bandits, and Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector, all of which are arriving on December 2. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (December 7), Halo Infinite (December 8), One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (December 9), and Aliens: Fireteam Elite (December 14) will all follow in the coming weeks.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to earn some bonuses in Halo Infinite on day one, according to Xbox. The company stated that those subscribed to the Ultimate tier would receive monthly bonuses, starting with the “Pass Tense MA40 AR Bundle,” which includes an assault rifle coating, four double XP boosts, and four challenge swaps.

As for what’s leaving, the company announced that Beholder, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot’s Warehouse, Unto The End, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair would be taken off the service on December 15.