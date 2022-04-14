Among Us VR release date potentially leaked

Among Us VR, the anticipated virtual reality party take on a popular game, had some information leaked Wednesday, including its release date on SteamDB.

SteamDB is a source for PC gamers to check the status of their favorite games on Valve’s platform. Most check to see if the game is being played by a large number of concurrent players, but in this instance, key Among Us VR information may have been leaked in an update to the service.

A developer or marketer of the game provided an update to Among Us VR’s upcoming store listing with a release date of November 10, 2022. This came shortly after Among Us VR was added to the system. Whether or not this is accurate remains to be seen as release dates can change at a moment’s notice. However, we may now have an idea of the time period that Innersloth is planning for the release of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Very few details have been revealed for Among Us VR, but we do know it will be arriving on the Meta Quest. The last footage we have seen is from a teaser trailer released during The Game Awards 2021. If the leak is real, Among Us VR seems to be going for a multiplatform release instead of being exclusive to just Oculus products.

Terminology players have used like “sus” is now a part of pop culture as the American game show Jeopardy! asked a question based on Among Us.