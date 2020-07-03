Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Summer Update Wave 1 patch notes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons announced the first Summer Update last week. The patch brought new items, new creatures, new characters, and new mechanics to the game.

The full patch notes, and patch history, can be found on Nintendo’s official support page. The list for this patch is short. After the updates were added, only two bug fixes were made to the game in the latest patch.

Version 1.3.0 Patch Notes

Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.

Players can now catch sea creatures while diving. Creatures can be donated to the museum.

Players can encounter new visiting characters.

Nook Miles can be traded for new items.

New limited, seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalogue.

The wet suit is the biggest addition to the patch. The wet suit expands the playable area significantly and makes the island feel bigger. For help obtaining the wet suit, check our guide on the subject.

The wet suit unlocks swimming and diving abilities. Players can only dive while wearing the wet suit. Don’t think of it like a costume, it’s more of a tool, like a shovel or axe, although you can hold tools while wearing it. Once players are able to swim and dive, they can find some of the new sea creatures and, if they’re lucky, the new character Pascal the otter.

Version 1.3.0 is now live on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

