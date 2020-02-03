Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ TV ad looks at how fellow players can visit an island

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still over a month away, Nintendo has already begun hyping the much-anticipated follow-up with a new TV ad.

As part of the Nintendo Switch My Way campaign, which shows ordinary people enjoying the company’s not-so-ordinary game line-up, the commercial shows a hint of what’s to come.

Nintendo Switch My Way – Animal Crossing

It focuses on a mother enjoying playing the game on her Switch Lite. We get a quick glimpse of the inventory system, which enables you to select, place and drop items with relative ease. There’s also a look at gameplay, with her created character capturing a butterfly with a net.

Her daughter then comes home and decides to join in on the game. It’s here that we get a look at how one player can pay a visit to another one’s island, which is sure to be a popular feature. As previously disclosed, up to eight players can visit an island through local wireless or online play, while New Horizons also supports up to four people playing on the same console.

Though the ad is fun and points at some of the game’s enjoyable features, there is one that players will want to take note of. According to the Australian web page for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, “only one island can exist per Nintendo Switch console, irrespective of the number of user accounts registered to or copies of the game used on one console.” Keep that in mind if you’ve got multiple players looking to play the game on the same system.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on March 20 for Nintendo Switch. Those that don’t have a system yet may want to look into the limited edition Animal Crossing console debuting a week earlier, on March 13.