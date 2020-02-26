Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow you to fully customise your character

As the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons draws ever closer, Nintendo is giving fans more information about the highly-anticipated game than we’ve gotten for months! The latest release looks at how you can customise your character.



From the videos that were tweeted by the official Animal Crossing Twitter page, it appears that the player characters in the game are more customisable than ever before. Features that were randomised in previous games, such as eye shape and colour, nose and mouth shape, and hair, will now be chosen by players at will.



You can also change your character’s skin colour and jawline, as well as give them rosy cheeks if you wish. A video tweeted by the Animal Crossing Twitter account, shown above, also demonstrates that players can customise their character’s looks from home, meaning that you will no longer have to visit Shampoodle to change your hairstyle!



The video shows a character sitting at a vanity inside their house and entering the customisation menu before changing their hair colour and style, their facial features, and their skin colour. The character then strikes a pose to show off their new look.



Something that has been the topic of discussion among Animal Crossing fans since this information was released is that there is seemingly no pressure to pick gendered features for your character. In the previous games, you were asked your gender, and you were usually given typically feminine or masculine features, with hair being the only thing you could change at Shampoodle.



However, in New Horizons, it looks like players will be able to pick traditionally masculine and feminine features and hairstyles whenever they like, as well as mix and match the features that are available.



An infographic tweeted by Animal Crossing fan account ac_atsumare allows us to get a better look at the customisation menu.



Image via ac_atsumare

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20th on Nintendo Switch.

