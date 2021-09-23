Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally add Brewster, more details in October

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the best-selling games for the Nintendo Switch, has gone the better part of a year without any significant new content. New Horizons has even been missing from a lot of Nintendo’s events this year, from E3 to the Switch OLED announcement. But that absence changed during today’s Nintendo Direct. A very short teaser trailer showed that Brewster’s cafe will finally be coming to New Horizons.

The cozy interior of the cafe was teased as the backdrop to the announcement that there will be an Animal Crossing Direct in October. This larger planned presentation suggests that The Roost may just be one aspect of new content coming to the game.

Brewster’s cafe, known as The Roost, will be returning to its location inside the museum, after temporarily getting its own building in New Leaf. The Roost offers players the opportunity to grab coffee with their villagers. In some incarnations, The Roost has served as a hub for gyroids — another central feature of previous Animal Crossing installments which has been a highly anticipated addition to New Horizons.

The specific air date of the Animal Crossing Direct will be announced on the game’s Twitter page.