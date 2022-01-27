Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp allows 16 villagers in 5.0 update

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has just received the 5.0 update. Nintendo dropped the update in the app on Thursday, giving players more ways to experience camp life, including inviting a total of 16 villagers to their campsite.

Where the number of villagers invited at one time was originally capped at eight, the limit has doubled to 16. Thanks to the increase, more people can hang out and make the campsite into an even bigger picnic.

In addition to inviting more villagers to the party, the update brings the Pocket Planner feature. The Pocket Planner tells you what in-game events are coming up and when certain items will be available and for how long. For example, outfits from the Gourmet Chocolatier Collection, as shown in the video below, will be available from January 30 to February 27. Stickers can even be added to the planner.

Another cool feature is the smartphone widget, which changes depending on the time day. Each day gives players different quotes from different villagers to motivate them. Tapping on the widget also opens up Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

The 5.0 update has added a third subscription plan to the Pocket Camp Club called the Merry Memories Plan. This plan allows you to customize your Pocket Planner with designs of your choice, record memories with stickers to mark special occasions and record your steps for just $1 a month. The Happy Helper Plan and Furniture & Fashion Plan cost $3 and $8 a month, respectively, which makes the Merry Memories Plan quite the bargain.