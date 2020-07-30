Animal Crossing Version 1.4 Patch Notes

Animal Crossing New Horizons has received a latest update which adds tons of new elements in the game. From the much-coveted cloud saves option to a new feature that allows players to visit other islands in their dreams, the update paves the way for future updates for the game which includes cross-system data migration as well. Here are the patch notes for Animal Crossing Version 1.4.

Ver. 1.4.0 (Released July 30, 2020)