Anime Expo Lite stream taken down on YouTube for ‘violating Terms of Service’

Right before the welcoming ceremony of Anime Expo Lite began for YouTube viewers, the video suddenly stopped and went gray with a message that wrote the livestream had been “removed for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.” It is possible that the music in the video’s countdown introduction triggered this violated, or that YouTube mistakenly targeted the stream.

The YouTube livestream serves a major purpose for the expo, as it is one of two channels that premieres organized panels. The other channel, displaying a different variety of panels, is on Twitch, and has not yet faced any technical difficulties. Since the incident, Anime Expo has launched another livestream on YouTube that has gone off without a hitch. YouTube has not yet commented on the reasoning for the previous video’s removal.

If you are having trouble finding a new YouTube link for the channel, you can watch the event down below.